Bulls' Coby White: Room for improvement is clear
White compiled 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason loss to the Bucks.
White came away from his debut game with some obvious room for improvement. That being said, he did manage 12 points including a team-high eight free-throw attempts. The point guard situation is far from clear and all three could eat into each other's value until one emerges from the pack.
