White finished with nine points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 14 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 121-107 win over the Celtics.

White was playing in his second game since missing eight consecutive contests with a swollen thigh. The fourth-year player was on a 20-minute restriction in his first game back last Friday, but White didn't appear to be under any limitations Monday. Instead, a 15-minute role might be the reality for White moving forward, as all of Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso look to be higher priorities in the backcourt than the 2019 lottery pick.