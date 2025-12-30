White has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to right calf tightness.

White sustained the calf issue during the first quarter of Monday's loss to the Timberwolves and was unable to return. With the 25-year-old guard and Josh Giddey (hamstring) both sidelined, Tre Jones, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter are candidates for increased playing time, while Jevon Carter could enter the Chicago rotation. White's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Magic.