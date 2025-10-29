White (calf) is "completely pain-free" and has been running and getting shots up at practice.

"Just talking to the medical, here's the problem: Like [White] doesn't have any pain at all with what he's doing," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Monday. "He's on the court shooting, he's able to jog, but what ended up happening and what became a problem when we were playing competitively in practice were those stops, starts, quick explosiveness that maybe he's not doing a lot of that in individual workout." Donovan added that they want to be extra cautious bringing him back to avoid any setbacks, so while he'll be re-evaluated sometime within the next week, it doesn't sound like he's particularly close to getting back to the court.