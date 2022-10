White ended with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four assists over nine minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over the Celtics.

White entered Monday's contest averaging 8.3 points in 26.3 minutes per contest. Despite the sizable playing time, White has been quite cold to open the campaign. The fourth-year guard has shot just 34.6 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from beyond the arc through four contests.