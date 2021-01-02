White recorded 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Friday's loss against the Bucks.

White might have been one of four Chicago players that scored in double digits, which is a remarkable achievement given how bad the Bulls looked offensively in this game, but the fact that he needed 13 shots to score 12 points details he struggled with his shot. That has been a trend for the second-year guard, but those shooting woes have not prevented him from being effective -- he's gone five straight games scoring 12 or more points.