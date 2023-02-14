White closed with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 100-91 loss to Orlando.

White was one of four Bulls players to score double-digits, the fifth time he has done so in his past seven games. DeMar DeRozan continues to battle an ongoing hip injury, something that caused him to miss some time Monday. Should it prevent him from playing Wednesday against the Pacers, White could be someone to consider for streaming purposes should you need points and triples.