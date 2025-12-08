White totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 loss to Golden State.

White missed all four of his three-point attempts in this one, and he's been struggling from distance through his first seven games of the season, going 16-for-53 from beyond the arc. As a career 36.9 percent long-range shooter, it should only be a matter of time until White's three-ball starts falling again.