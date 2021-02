White had 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-92 win over the Magics.

The 20-year-old entered Saturday shooting 37.6 percent from the field over the previous 12 games, and he didn't fare much better during Saturday's win. White will look to turn things around Monday against the Wizards, which have struggled defensively all season.