White tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 loss to the Spurs.

The 21-year-old scored in double digits for the third straight time while contributing across the board. White has averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals during that stretch. He also received eight more minutes than starting point guard Tomas Satoransky on Saturday, so fantasy managers should keep tabs on both of their minutes moving forward. As long as White is coming off the bench, he can't be trusted as anything more than a low-end source of points, assists, rebounds, three-pointers and steals.