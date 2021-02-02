White scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists and four rebounds in Monday's 110-102 victory over New York.

After struggling early in the game with some ball-control issues, White was able to hit some big shots late to help the Bulls secure the victory. White has improved in his sophomore season, averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game, while also shooting better percentages. With Wendell Carter (quad) likely to miss some time, expect White to have a few more scoring opportunities as the Bulls look to replace a double-digit scorer in their rotation.