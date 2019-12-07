White recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Friday's loss to the Warriors.

White eclipsed 50 percent shooting for the first time in his past six games. The rookie's clearly struggled with the consistency of his shot this year, though he continues to have ample opportunities. At this point, he's not viable in season-long leagues, though he may be worth a flier in DFS as he's scored 25 points on four sperate occasions.