White collected 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday.

With Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine both returning to the lineup, White became more of a distributor and secondary scoring option. While his scoring will likely go down, White should continue producing solid offensive numbers. The guard has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games and averaged 18.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds over that stretch.