White mustered 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Cavaliers.

White was the only Chicago starter who scored in double digits and also led the team in assists, so he's making the most of his time as a starter. He's averaging 17.0 points and 7.3 assists per game over his last four starts and should remain in that role while Tomas Satoransky, who notched 13 points in 21 minutes, keeps coming off the bench.