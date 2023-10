White supplied 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-104 loss to the Thunder.

White officially claimed a starting role during Wednesday's regular-season opener but was somewhat inefficient from the floor, along with most of his teammates. However, White was still one of three Bulls to log at least 15 points against Oklahoma City, and he was more productive than Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu in most areas.