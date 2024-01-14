White posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 win over the Spurs.

White exited midway through Saturday's win after catching an elbow to the face and needing stitches, but he returned in the second half. His modest output can partially be attributed to checking out of the game to have his wound checked out, and it put a brief hiatus on his hot streak from three-point range. White entered Saturday's contest having connected on 23 of 40 three-point attempts over his last five games.