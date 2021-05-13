White totaled 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.

Despite the inefficient shooting, White was able to put together a pretty solid fantasy night, which he has been doing a lot of since being elevated to the starting rotation. In his last 15 games, all starts, White is averaging 18.5 points (41.0 percent from three) and 5.7 assists. Tomas Satoransky was injured Tuesday so that may open up an even bigger role for White in the few remaining games of the season.