White recorded 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Heat.

The 21-year-old has been on a roll since over his past five games, averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in that span. White has started and played at least 29 minutes in each of his last seven contests, so he looks primed to finish the season as the starting point guard for the 12th-seeded Bulls. The second-year guard will look to keep it going Wednesday on the road against the Knicks.