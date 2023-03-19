White notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Heat.

White scored his most points since Feb. 15 and fell one assist shy of tying his season-high mark. The UNC product has always been a streaky scorer, but when he's on, he's certainly capable of posting quality stat lines. However, across his last eight appearances, White is averaging just 8.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes, so White's production Saturday may likely be an outlier.