White ended with 19 points (7-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 victory over the Hawks.

White had a rough shooting performance Tuesday and was particularly woeful from three-point range, where he's gone 0-for-15 in his last two games. However, his game doesn't rely upon efficiency to be impactful, and thus, he should remain valuable in fantasy as long as he gets enough touches, which is going to be the case in his starting role. Despite the ups and downs in terms of efficiency, it's worth noting White has posted 15 straight games with 15 or more points.