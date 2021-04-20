White registered 19 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's win over the Celtics.

The 21-year-old has now collected 23 total assists over his last three games, a span in which he's averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers. White has started the last three games for the Bulls, which is a trend that should continue with Zach LaVine (COVID-19) out at least another week. The second-year guard will look to build on his impressive three-game stretch Wednesday on the road against the Cavaliers.