White finished Sunday's 114-104 loss to New Orleans with 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

White's long-range shooting woes continued in this one, and he's now just 18-for-67 from three-point range through his first nine games of the season. The career 36.8 percent three-point marksman should figure it out eventually, but there's no denying that White is struggling.