White posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over the Cavaliers.

White's facilitating abilities have looked improved recently, helping his offense appear a bit more well-rounded. Over his previous six outings, the 20-year old has played at a top-30 level, putting up 24.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 boards and 3.5 triples in 33.5 minutes per game, while shooting a strong 93.3 percent from the charity stripe in that span. Zach Lavine (quad) was out in four of those games, giving White the opportunity for an increased role, which he seems to have taken advantage of. White actually got the starting nod in this game, and looked good in the role. It'll be interesting to see if head coach Jim Boylen continues to start his rookie guard, or moves him back to a bench role going forward.