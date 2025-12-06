White finished with 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to the Pacers.

The Bulls dropped their sixth straight game Friday night, marking their worst losing streak of the season. When Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com asked White about the Bulls' struggles after the game, he responded, "We just got to continue to have the honest conversations we're having with each other and continue to grow. It's going to take all of us, and it's going to take a ton of spirit, a ton of heart. But it is fixable, which is the most important thing."