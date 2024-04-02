White posted 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Hawks.

White reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his last five appearances, but despite the solid scoring figures, his shooting woes conspire against his upside a bit, particularly in category-based leagues. White is averaging 19.4 points per game but shooting a meager 38.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from deep in that stretch.