White ended Monday's 143-130 loss to the Pelicans with 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

White struggled with his shot from three-point range, but otherwise, he posted another strong scoring line, showing the calf injury that sidelined him for nearly the first month of the regular season is no longer an issue. White has scored at least 20 points in his four outings so far in 2025-26, averaging 24.0 points per game and shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.