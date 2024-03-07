White logged 25 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 victory over the Jazz.

White was particularly dialed in from three-point range, and the speedy point guard continues to thrive offensively, either as a scorer or playmaker. White might be prone to having a few off nights here and there, but for the most part, he's settled into a key piece of what the Bulls do offensively. Over his last 10 games, White is averaging 21.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.