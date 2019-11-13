Bulls' Coby White: Scores 27 in 27 minutes
White went off for 27 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 win over the Knicks.
White caught fire from beyond the arc, torching New York with career highs in scoring and made threes. He had made 11 threes through 10 appearances prior to this one, but he has also reached double figures in scoring in four straight games now. White will likely remain inconsistent, but he's not shy about letting it fly.
