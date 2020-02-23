White exploded for 33 points (11-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-104 loss against the Suns.

The rookie out of North Carolina delivered his best game of his young NBA career since he topped the 30-minute threshold for the first time. White is yet to start a single game this season, but he has been very productive of late and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games. He is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 assists per game off the bench during that stretch,