White amassed 37 points (14-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Kings.

White's sharpshooting and ball-handling helped the Bulls rally back from a considerable deficit to shock the Kings. Aside from a down game against Detroit, White has been lighting it up since the All-Star break, averaging 19.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds over the past six games.