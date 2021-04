White posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 loss to the Magic.

White has scored just eight points over the past two games, as he's shot a poor 3-for-12 from the field. He continues to come off the bench and play a sixth-man role for the Bulls. Since his transition to that role, he's averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes.