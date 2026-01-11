White recorded 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 win over the Mavericks.

White bounced back after a woeful display against Boston earlier in the week, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in his past five games. He continues to play a limited role as he works his way back from his third calf injury of the season. There could still be an opportunity to buy low on White, although that window could slam shut if his numbers continue to rise.