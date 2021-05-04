White registered 23 points (8-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's loss against the 76ers.

White was the only Chicago player who got close to the 20-point plateau and also delivered decent passing stats, as he has dished out at least five dimes in five of his last six appearances. White seems to have settled as the Bulls' starting point guard in recent weeks and is ending the season on a strong note, scoring in double digits in each of his last nine starts.