White contributed 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

White has scored at least 20 points in all but one contest so far, and he averages 22.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 threes across 29.1 minutes. While White does struggle from beyond the arc, shooting at just a 29.2 percent clip, his volume has been rewarding for fantasy managers who held on to him after he missed the first 11 games of the season.