White notched 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Heat.

White carried the offense in this one and delivered his third game with 30 or more points in the current season. The second-year point guard moved into the starting lineup six games ago and the results have been impressive, as he has averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in that stretch while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.