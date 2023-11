White posted 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 109-107 loss to the Nets.

White played his second-most minutes of the season Saturday and posted season highs in points and field-goal attempts. However, the 23-year-old guard has mightily struggled with his shot in 2023-24, converting on just 33.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 23.5 percent of his three-point attempts through the first six games.