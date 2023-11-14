White contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 118-109 loss to Milwaukee.

White continued his relatively strong start to the season, tallying double-digits for the seventh consecutive game. He has been a top 100 player in standard leagues over the past two weeks, averaging 14.3 points per game to go with 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals. The scoring and assists are a somewhat proven element for White, providing him with a solid fantasy floor. Should he be able to maintain at least one steal per night, White could be in for his best fantasy season to date.