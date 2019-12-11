Bulls' Coby White: Set to play Wednesday
White (hamstring) will play Wednesday against the Hawks.
White has been nursing a tight hamstring since the weekend but has yet to miss a game as a result. In five games since the start of the month, the rookie is averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.8 minutes per contest.
