White contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 121-91 win over the Hornets.

White recorded a team-high seven assists along with a steal in the win Friday night. During the month of March, he is averaging a solid 4.7 dimes per game. While his efficiency can erratic, he has also knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in five of his last six contests.