White scored 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

White provided solid counting stats despite the Bulls facing a large deficit for much of the game. However, his struggles from the field continued, as he's shooting only 33.3 percent across his last four games. Despite the relative downturn, White has taken a significant step forward in nearly even fantasy category in his second season as a professional.