White closed with 16 points (5-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-104 loss to the Pacers.

White had another rough outing from the field, and while he continues to produce at a steady rate based on his volume and usage rate, the shooting woes are beginning to look like a concern for the floor general. Despite averaging 18.2 points per game over his last five outings, he's also shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 21.2 percent from deep in that span.