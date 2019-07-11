White totaled 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in the Bulls' win over the Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

White salvaged his low offensive output with seven boards and five dimes in Wednesday's win. He continues to struggle with his shooting, having combined to go19-52 from the field in his last three games and 3-19 from long range. White's shooting averages of 42.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three were respectable last season at UNC, so this is likely a slump for the lottery pick.