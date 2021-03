White had 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 103-94 loss to Cleveland.

The 21-year-old scored in double digits for the second straight contest, but he continues to be inefficient as a shooter. White began coming off the bench seven games ago and is averaging 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.5 percent during that stretch.