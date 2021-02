White totaled 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block over 34 minutes in the Bulls' loss Friday to the Magic.

It's been a rough stretch for the second-year pro shooting the ball. Friday marked the ninth time in 11 games that White has shot 40 percent from the field or worse. For the season as a whole, White is shooting a dismal 39.9 percent. Friday's performance also ended a streak of three consecutive games with six assists.