White chipped in 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 victory over Miami.

White bounced back from back-to-back single-digit outings by nailing four three-pointers and dishing out five assists versus Miami. Despite the recent shooting slump (4-for-16 heading into Saturday's contests), White has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.5 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.