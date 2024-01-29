White finished with 15 points (7-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

White continues to produce at a steady rate for the Bulls and has now scored at least 15 points in 12 consecutive outings, a feat he has accomplished in all but one of his appearances since the beginning of December. White still needs work to do to become a complete floor general, but there's no question he's made strides in 2023-24 while also taking full ownership of the starting role at point guard. He's averaging career-high marks across the board in his first season as a full-time starter in The Association.