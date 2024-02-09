Watch Now:

White accumulated 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 win over Memphis.

White played through a minor ankle issue Thursday and posted an impressive stat line, reaching the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive contest and ending just two assists shy of a double-double. White has embraced a prominent role on offense and has been an absolute stud in fantasy, putting up 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.

