White finished with 27 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Denver.

White has embraced the more prominent role on offense with Zach LaVine (foot) sidelined, and he was able to reach the 20-point mark once again -- this was the fifth time he achieved that feat across his last six appearances. White also ended just two assists away from recording his double-double of the season, and he should remain a strong fantasy play across all formats given how good he's looked of late.