White registered 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 44 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Thunder.

White ended just one rebound and three assists away from recording his first triple-double of the season, and the second-year point guard continues to establish himself as a reliable fantasy alternative -- he has scored 20 or more points five times already and has also posted three double-doubles. He has struggled with consistency at times, but White has been one of the Bulls' top performers through the first month of the regular season.