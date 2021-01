White had 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds during Saturday's 123-122 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 20-year-old was shooting 35.4 percent from the field over the previous seven games, so even Saturday's modest 6-for-11 was a welcome sight. White is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 33.7 minutes this season.